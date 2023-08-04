Bryan Kohberger admits he went on a late drive alone around the time of the Nov. 13 quadruple murders in Moscow, but he anticipates witnesses will corroborate he was not at the King Road crime scene that night.

This information was provided in his attorney’s objection to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s earlier motion to compel an alibi defense.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

