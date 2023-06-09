Kohberger attorney blasts the media over gag order

Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger’s attorney says the media coverage of the Moscow murder case has been “uniformly abysmal” in his latest argument to maintain a gag order for the case.

Since Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall signed a gag order in January prohibiting attorneys and law enforcement involved in the case from speaking publicly about it, media organizations argue it violates their First Amendment rights.

According to the gag order, as well as Kohberger’s attorneys, it is necessary to protect Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.

