The attorneys for Bryan Kohberger are asking Latah County District Court to remove cameras from the courtroom during future hearings involving the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case.

In a recent court filing signed by attorney Jay Logsdon, he argued the camera’s focus on Kohberger impedes his right to a fair trial.

Logsdon said the media, whom he labels as “observers,” were directed by the court in June to cease focusing exclusively on Kohberger and have failed to do so.

