The suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case may provide an alibi defense as he awaits trial.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits a trial scheduled Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.

Kohberger has not yet provided an alibi. A court document filed by his attorney Anne Taylor on Monday says Kohberger is exercising his constitutional right to silence. When Kohberger chose to stand silent during his arraignment rather than state his plea, Latah County District Court Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Recommended for you