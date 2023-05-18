Kohberger indicted by grand jury

Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger will appear in an arraignment hearing 9 a.m. Monday in Latah County 2nd District Court after being indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail.

The former Washington State University Ph.D. student was scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing June 26 in Latah County Magistrate Court to determine if there was probable cause to move forward with his case. Now, with the grand jury indictment on the same charges, he will instead appear before District Judge John Judge in an arraignment hearing.

