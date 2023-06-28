Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys are requesting the training records for three police officers involved in investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students.

A brief court hearing was held Tuesday to discuss this matter and other requests to disclose evidence to the defense. Kohberger is accused of stabbing UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in their King Road home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

As the scheduled October trial approaches, Kohberger’s defense team is requesting the prosecution disclose the training records for three officers it believes are critical to the case.

