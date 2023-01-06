CLARKSTON — The man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students was in Clarkston on the day of the murders, according to the affidavit released Thursday.

Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone data indicates he drove his white Hyundai Elantra to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Nov. 13. Court documents say surveillance footage from the Clarkston Albertsons shows Kohberger exiting the vehicle at 12:49 p.m.

Interior surveillance cameras show the suspect walking through the store, purchasing unknown items at the checkout and leaving at approximately 1:04 p.m.

