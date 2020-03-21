On behalf of the Latah Recovery Center, I’d like to thank all of the 335 attendees and 45 table captains who helped raise more than $42,000 at our annual fundraising breakfast. We would like to give special thanks to Gritman Medical Center and Optum: Idaho for their sponsorship of this year’s event. It would not be possible for the center to offer the programs that it does without all of your generous support. We are fortunate to live in such a wonderful community that continues to support people with behavioral health issues.
Your continued support is greatly appreciated.
Greg Mann
President, Latah Recovery Center