KUOI 89.3 FM, the University of Idaho’s student-run radio station, will celebrate its 75th anniversary today. The station’s very first broadcast on-air took place on Oct. 29, 1945.
The station will partner with Vandals Dining to host a Halloween dinner and costume contest from 5-8 p.m. at The Hub in Wallace Residence Center. The contest will begin at 5:30 p.m.
In addition to the dinner and costume contest, the station is having a special 24-hour DJ lineup, which began at 2 a.m. today. A copy of the lineup schedule and more details about the celebration can be found on facebook.com/KUOI.FM.
To listen to KUOI, tune into 89.3 FM on the radio or visit kuoi.org.