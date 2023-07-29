Lewis-Clark State College and North Idaho College administrators are considering partnering to create a bachelor’s of applied science degree in health science.
Conversations are in the early stages and would need approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, which is required to add a new degree, according to a news release from LCSC distributed Friday morning.
The partnership would apply to various health programs, including the schools’ dental hygiene. NIC in Coeur d’Alene and LCSC in Lewiston both offer a two-year dental hygiene program and offer labs and clinicals for students in both locations. Bachelor’s degrees in dental hygiene are increasing in demand because they lead to higher earnings and career advancement in other areas as well as graduate studies, according to the news release.
“LC State is a small school that does big things and much of this is due to our firm belief in the power and efficiency of partnering with sister institutions,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in the news release. “The idea of meeting an Idaho need by leveraging existing resources and creating a seamless pathway for students is very promising.”
The two colleges already have partnerships in other areas such as nursing. Students enroll both in NIC’s nursing program for an associate degree and LCSC’s bachelor’s program, according to Krista Harwick, associate dean of LCSC School of Professional Studies in the news release.
“NIC and LC State have a shared student-first commitment to quality and affordability,” NIC President Nick Swayne said in the news release. “I’m confident this expanded partnership will result in a high-value bachelor’s degree that is cost-effective and relevant to the needs of our communities.”