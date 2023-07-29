Lewis-Clark State College and North Idaho College administrators are considering partnering to create a bachelor’s of applied science degree in health science.

Conversations are in the early stages and would need approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, which is required to add a new degree, according to a news release from LCSC distributed Friday morning.

The partnership would apply to various health programs, including the schools’ dental hygiene. NIC in Coeur d’Alene and LCSC in Lewiston both offer a two-year dental hygiene program and offer labs and clinicals for students in both locations. Bachelor’s degrees in dental hygiene are increasing in demand because they lead to higher earnings and career advancement in other areas as well as graduate studies, according to the news release.

