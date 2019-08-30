All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Police and emergency services will continue to operate as usual. Post offices are closed, although express mail will be delivered, out-of-town mail collected and mail delivered to post office boxes.
All banks are closed. Trash pickup in Pullman by Pullman Disposal will not take place Monday, and the offices are closed. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday. Trash pickup in Moscow and surrounding areas by Latah Sanitation will not take place. Trash pickup for the week will be delayed one day.
Latah County Library systems and Neill Public Library will be closed Monday. Whitman County libraries will be closed Saturday through Monday. Due dates for library materials have been extended and no late fines will be charged.
The University of Idaho and Washington State University offices are closed Monday except for essential services.
The Daily News office will be closed, but circulation will not be interrupted.