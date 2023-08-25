Constructing more housing might help ease a labor shortage in north central Idaho driven by an aging population.

That observation comes from Lisa Grigg, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor who is based in Lewiston.

“Our area has under-built for the past decade,” she said. “We just don’t have space for those people who are in their 20s and have a great job and are making a solid income. There’s no places for them to rent and housing prices are out of reach for most.”

