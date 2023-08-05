A federal judge will fast-track a decision on Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s appeal of a court decision that blocks enforcement of an opinion prohibiting referring patients out of state for abortions.
Labrador filed a notice of appeal Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he asked further litigation be put on hold while the appeal goes through. Judge Lynn Winmill had issued a preliminary injunction on the attorney general’s office, ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and two Idaho doctors.
Winmill had also ordered both parties to submit further documents as the case moved forward. Labrador is asking to put a hold on this, arguing the office would “experience irreparable harm” if it’s forced to continue. He is claiming 11th Amendment immunity, which can protect public officials from the burdens of litigation. The office is also arguing the federal judge doesn’t have jurisdiction in the case.
The attorney general’s lawyers also argued they feel they’re likely to succeed in their appeal and that there would be no harm in halting the injunction because they are not enforcing the opinion, which has since been rescinded.
The case revolves around a letter to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, in which the attorney general wrote that his interpretation of Idaho’s abortion statute would criminalize referring patients out of state to obtain an abortion.
The opinion was then shared with the anti-abortion organization Stanton International and posted on its website.
Labrador’s office said it rescinded the opinion because it was meant to be shared privately and not publicly.
Winmill provided a preliminary ruling in the case, which halted enforcement under this opinion. However, the attorney general’s office doesn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute under the abortion statute.
In Winmill’s 60-page opinion, he wrote that plaintiffs had adequately shown harm under the First Amendment and other protections; he wrote that they demonstrated they had previously referred patients out of state and stopped after the opinion was circulated publicly.
If the stay is granted, progress on the original case will halt until a decision on the appeal is made.
In response to the appeal, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest CEO Rebecca Gibron said in an emailed statement that she wasn’t surprised at Labrador’s action.
“He will try to claim that the cards were stacked against him and that the judge was unfavorable in this trial, but the truth is that the cards are stacked against the patients of Idaho right now,” Gibron said in the statement. Planned Parenthood has until Aug. 10 to respond to the motion to stay, according to court documents.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.