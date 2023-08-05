A federal judge will fast-track a decision on Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s appeal of a court decision that blocks enforcement of an opinion prohibiting referring patients out of state for abortions.

Labrador filed a notice of appeal Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he asked further litigation be put on hold while the appeal goes through. Judge Lynn Winmill had issued a preliminary injunction on the attorney general’s office, ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and two Idaho doctors.

Winmill had also ordered both parties to submit further documents as the case moved forward. Labrador is asking to put a hold on this, arguing the office would “experience irreparable harm” if it’s forced to continue. He is claiming 11th Amendment immunity, which can protect public officials from the burdens of litigation. The office is also arguing the federal judge doesn’t have jurisdiction in the case.

