BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday threw out ballot titles written by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office concerning a new ballot initiative relating to Idaho’s primary elections and ordered Labrador to deliver new ballot titles to the court by this afternoon.

Thursday’s opinion arrived quickly after Monday’s oral arguments in the case of Idahoans for Open Primaries vs. Labrador.

The case is about the ballot titles that Labrador’s office assigned June 30 for the primary election ballot initiative. Ballot titles are important because they describe to the public and voters what the ballot initiative is and what it does.

