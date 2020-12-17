A LaCrosse organization has been given $2,000 to help turn a former service station into a museum.
LaCrosse Community Pride has received the money for engineering drawings for the Rock House Service Station, which is being renovated into the Ice Age Floods Visitor Center and Heritage Museum.
The money was made available by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, which provides grants through the Valerie Sivinski Fund.
The museum in the service station is part of a larger project to rehabilitate all six historic rock buildings, built by local farmers during the impoverished years of the Great Depression, and to attract visitors and highlight the history of LaCrosse.
For images of the award-winning projects, please visit the Washington Trust’s website: preservewa.org/sivinski.