Maureen Laflin, a longtime faculty member at the University of Idaho, will run for a four-year seat on the Moscow City Council in November, according to a news release.
Laflin has worked 28 years at the UI College of Law, where she has served as the director of the college’s Legal Aid Clinic. She helped establish multiple pro bono legal programs throughout the state to increase access to the courts and developed the college’s Northwest Institute for Dispute Resolution and Mediation Clinic.
There are three Moscow City Council positions open for the Nov. 5 general election. Jim Boland, Kathryn Bonzo and Anne Zabala have those positions. Boland indicated at Monday’s City Council meeting he will not run.
The filing period for declarations of candidacy starts Monday and ends Sept. 6.