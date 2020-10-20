Virtual question-answer sessions featuring Latah County commissioner candidates are scheduled for today and Wednesday via Zoom.
The sessions are organized by the Associated Students University of Idaho and the UI Economics Club and will be streamed live from the ASUI student lounge.
Incumbent commissioner Tom Lamar’s session is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at this Zoom link: https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/89068796702. Challenger Gabriel Rench will appear at 5 p.m. Wednesday at https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/89136466195.
The public is free to submit questions during the sessions.