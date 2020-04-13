The smallest incorporated town in southeastern Washington is coming up big with the 2020 census.
The Whitman County farming community of Lamont, which has a population of about 80 people, currently has the highest response rate to the 2020 census of any town in southeastern Washington or north central Idaho.
Through Saturday, 61 percent of Lamont households had filled out the census form online, by mail or over the phone.
Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack, who lives in Lamont, isn’t taking credit for the results. He hasn’t been out knocking on his neighbors’ doors, urging them to fill out the census form.
Nevertheless, that won’t prevent him from needling his fellow commissioners about it when they’re back in the office today.
“That will give me something to tell them about,” he said. “ ‘Hey, Lamont did this, so what’s going on with your area?’ ”
The Constitution directs the federal government to conduct an official count every 10 years of everyone living in the country. April 1 is the official census day, but the count typically takes weeks to complete.
Anyone who hasn’t yet completed the questionnaire is encouraged to visit www.2020census.gov to fill out the form. It takes about 10 minutes.
As of Saturday, 47.9 percent of households nationwide have completed the census. Washington ranked eighth in the nation, with a 53.4 percent initial response rate; Idaho ranked 14th, at 51.1 percent.
This was the first 10-year census in which people could respond online or over the phone, as well as by mail.
Jeff Enos, the deputy regional director for the U.S. Census Bureau, said the initial response rate is “right in line” with computer modeling and projections the agency made in the years leading up to the census.
“Given the challenges we’ve seen with the coronavirus, I think we’re pleased (with the results),” Enos said. “But there’s a long way to go to get to 100 percent.”
The 2020 census is being conducted in three basic steps, he said.
Step one involved mailing notices to almost every household in the country, inviting residents to fill out the census form online or by phone. Another 22 million households living in areas with substandard internet access also received paper questionnaires to mail back.
Step two, which began this week, is when paper census questionnaires will be mailed to the estimated 64 million households that ignored the initial invitation. The goal is for as many people as possible to fill out the census form voluntarily, to reduce the amount of follow-up work the bureau needs to do.
Step three is when thousands of temporary census workers fan out across the country to knock on doors and count people who still haven’t responded to the census.
The step-three field work was originally scheduled to begin May 13, Enos said, but that has now been pushed back to May 28, because of concerns about the coronavirus and resulting statewide stay-at-home orders.
Whether it actually starts May 28 still depends on the situation with the virus.
“We’re working closely with state and local health officials,” he said. “We’re not going to put our employees or the public in danger (by knocking on doors before it’s safe).”
Several other fieldwork programs have also been temporarily postponed, Enos said. For example, a small percentage of households nationwide live in areas that don’t have mail delivery. Questionnaires are hand-delivered to those residences. That work was supposed to start April 15, but will be postponed.
Projects to count homeless individuals and people living in group facilities such as long-term nursing homes, college dorms and county jails have also been temporarily postponed.
“But ultimately, all of those field operations will happen,” Enos said. “We need the step three (field work) to get to a 100 percent response rate.”
Swannack and Enos both noted the importance of getting an accurate census count. The population data is used to set the boundaries for state, local and federal political districts. It also influences the allocation of billions of dollars in federal funding each year.
By law, Enos said, individual census records also can’t be provided to any government agency or private organization. They aren’t shared with immigration agencies, or with the Internal Revenue Service. The questionnaire also doesn’t ask about an individual’s immigration status or their annual income.
Filling out the form “is simple, safe and important,” he said.
Those interested can go to www.2020census.gov to find more information about the 10-year census effort, regional response rates and to fill out the questionnaire.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.