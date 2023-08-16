As of last week, more than 62,000 acres of land have burned this summer in Idaho, and the vast majority of the fires were human-caused.

So far, the Idaho Department of Lands has spent nearly $11.8 million on firefighting, and the state remains at elevated risk, according to IDL Director Dustin Miller.

Miller provided a fire season update Tuesday to the state Land Board, where he also discussed potential budget requests and staff-proposed ways to add more employee housing.

Recommended for you