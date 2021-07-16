The intersection of Styner Road and U.S. Highway 95 will have a lane closed for asphalt patching today, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The city expects the right-hand, northbound lane at the intersection to be closed, as well as a stretch of Styner from the highway to Hawthorne Drive to the east. Delays at the intersection should be expected, and the city encourages motorists to take an alternate route.
The city will be patching asphalt in the area after improvements were made to the infrastructure needed to deliver water from the area to the Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility.