Language of Idaho abortion law leaves some cold

Rep. Barbara Ehardt (JOHN ROARK/Post Register)

 Post Register

BOISE — Idaho made national headlines this week when the governor signed into law the “abortion trafficking” bill, which will make it punishable by up to four years in prison to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent.

HB 242’s sponsor, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said it’s a parental rights bill. Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence and child abuse have concerns about the lack of exemption or affirmative defense for young people who might think it’s unsafe to disclose their pregnancy or abortion to their parents.

“Most often, the abusers, parents or trusted family friends, they’re the people that have power and control over them,” said Lourdes Matsumoto, director of law and policy at Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. “And this is only further emboldening the abusers with more power and control in order to hide their crimes and reduce the ability for those children to seek help.”