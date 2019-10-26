LEWISTON — Convicted killer Mark Lankford will spend the rest of his days in prison.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Court Judge Jay P. Gaskill sentenced Lankford, who has spent more than 35 years behind bars, to two fixed life sentences without the possibility of parole Friday.
Family members of his victims — Cheryl and Robert Bravence — pumped their fists and nodded approval as the sentences were announced. Lankford did not react.
It marks the third time the 63-year-old man has been sentenced for the 1983 killing of the married couple from El Paso, Texas, along the banks of the South Fork of the Clearwater River. Lankford, a skilled jailhouse lawyer, was twice able to get previous convictions overturned and win new trials. But each time, juries have found him guilty of first-degree murder, despite his contention that his brother, Bryan, is responsible. Bryan Lankford is also serving prison time for the murders.
Family members of the victims spoke before the sentencing. They talked about the loss and horror they experienced in 1983 when Cheryl and Robert, who had been missing for weeks, were found dead, and the loss of future moments and memories that will never be. They also talked about the lasting effect of their loss and how they have had to relive their pain with each new trial.
Kevin Lehto, brother to Cheryl, spoke for his late parents.
“I witnessed the anguish, the torture, the living hell they went through,” he said of when they learned their child had been murdered. “It was torture, absolute torture. For 36 years we have lived that torture ourselves and it’s happened over and over and over again. Every time any of these events occur — the pretrails, the rule hearings, news of any kind — we go through that original pain all over again.”
Judy Lehto talked about the hole the murder of her sister left in her life.
“So many things have happened to me as a result of the murders of Cheryl and Rob,” she said. “It still haunts me to this day.”
Andy Bravence said he was robbed of the council and advice of his big brother. He said he and his brothers had become closer in the years before the murders.
“I grew up with a brother who took care of me and tried to show me the right way to do things, you know, as big brothers do,” he said. “In 1981 we got a chance to be pretty good friends. He left for Idaho in 1983 and I never got a chance to really grow that relationship and to get to know Cheryl and Rob together as husband and wife.
“I never got to get the advice from my brother in the way of having some direction in life (during) some challenging times I went through.”
Kevin Lehto said his mother, who died in 2011, was haunted by the murders.
Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Tyler Powers said Lankford has never shown remorse for the murders and has continued to blame others. He asked Gaskill to send Lankford away for life without the possibility of parole.
“This man has victimized these people enough,” he said. “Today this court can ensure this man never has the opportunity to hurt anyone again. I urge the court to do that.”
Defense attorney Sean Walsh said Lankford has never wavered from his contention that Bryan Lankford committed the murders while Mark was not present. He also said his client has been an inspiration to others, despite his 36 years in prison.
“Mark maintains his innocence and he always will,” Walsh said. “He did not commit the acts that lead to the deaths of the Bravences. This man is not a monster. This man is not evil.”
Lankford spoke for about an hour before the sentence was announced. He attempted to relitigate the case across all three of his trials, and said his brother is solely responsible. While speaking, he often turned his body and addressed the family of his victims.
“I do establish and will continually until the day I die, which maybe these people will be happy about, that I am actually and factually innocent of these crimes and no testimony, no evidence proves that I did any of this. I only came upon it after the fact.”
Lankford charged that he is the victim of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct and ineffective counsel. Among other things, he said prosecutors improperly contacted jury members during his latest trial.
“We will be back for Mark Henry Lankford versus the State No. 4,” he said. “This verdict will not stand.”
In one stunning moment, Lankford, while claiming his constitutional rights were violated, said that Robert Bravence, a Marine, would somehow have been sympathetic to him.
“He served to protect my constitutional rights. It would be a travesty and a mockery of his service to allow such a thing to be perpetrated against the Constitution, to me as an individual American citizen — innocent. I find that if he were here, he would be very upset at what has transpired.”
Family members could be heard to gasp and grumble at the statement.
Gaskill told Lankford that his long speech was immaterial to the proceedings.
“Much of what you discussed here today goes to your guilt or innocence,” the judge said. “I’m sure you are aware that is not a consideration of the court today. Your guilt was decided by a jury of 12 people in Canyon County. For the purposes of today, there is no doubt about the finding of guilt.”
After the hearing, Kerry Lehto, another of Cheryl’s siblings, said the families were pleased with the outcome and the dedication of the prosecutors.
“The right thing was done and for the first time in three years we can rest a little easier.”
Lankford has an appeal hearing scheduled for Monday where he is expected to seek another trial.
