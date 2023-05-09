Lapwai man accused of threatening Pullman duplex

Apollo Lawyer

A Lapwai man who has been accused of threatening a Pullman residence with explosive devices faces up to life imprisonment.

Apollo B. Lawyer, 31, made his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree arson, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree malicious placement of an explosive, first-degree burglary and felony harassment. Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said in court Lawyer could face up to life in prison for the alleged crimes.

The Pullman police were dispatched to the 400 block of Morton Street around 4 p.m. Sunday, following up on a report of a disorderly person. Officers were told that Lawyer had allegedly tried to set an acquaintance’s apartment on fire and threatened residents in the area, according to a Pullman Police Department news release.