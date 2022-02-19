LAPWAI — A 69-year-old Lapwai man died Thursday night after he was hit while crossing U.S. Highway 95 on foot, according to the Idaho State Police.
Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall identified the man as Edison Arthur on Friday afternoon. Arthur was struck around 8 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Birch Avenue in Lapwai by a southbound Pontiac Grand Am that was driven by a 51-year-old Culdesac woman, according to a news release. Arthur died at the scene.
ISP did not identify the driver, although the news release said she was wearing her seat belt. The roadway was blocked in both directions for approximately two and a half hours. The incident remains under investigation.