LEWISTON — A rear-end collision led to a vehicle rollover and a man being ejected from the vehicle Tuesday evening in north Lewiston, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Cornelius Mcallaster, 24, of Lapwai, was traveling northbound in a silver 2007 Ford Mustang about 5:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when he rear-ended an orange 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Jacqueline Zimmerman, 49, of Juliaetta, the release stated.
Zimmerman lost control of her vehicle causing her to cross into the southbound lane where it came to rest on the shoulder of the road. Mcallaster’s vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the northbound lanes. Zimmerman was wearing her seat belt and was treated and released at the scene. Mcallaster was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
A hospital nursing supervisor said he was in critical condition Tuesday night, according to the Lewiston Tribune. A hospital official could not be reached Wednesday.
The road was blocked for about three hours.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.