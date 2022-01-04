Photo: Large icicle

A large icicle spanning the entire first floor forms on the porch of a house in Pullman. The Palouse is expected to experience more snowfall and freezing temperatures over the next week, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

