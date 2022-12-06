Largent ties for longest serving commissioner

Michael Largent

Lifelong farmer Michael Largent has won the Whitman County Commission District 3 race, and is now tied for the longest serving commissioner in Washington.

The auditor’s office finalized results for the Nov. 8 Whitman County general election last Tuesday. Of 22,979 registered voters, 15,815 ballots were counted and voter turnout was at 68.8%, according to the Whitman County Auditor’s website.

Largent, 63, will serve a fifth term on the Whitman County Commission after winning the District 3 seat during the election. It was shaping up to be a tight run between Largent and his opponent, but he stayed ahead in the polls during every count. Largent won with 8,609 votes, or 56%, against opponent John-Mark Mahnkey, who had 6,683 votes, or 44%.

