Largent ties for longest serving commissioner

Lifelong farmer Michael Largent has won the Whitman County Commission District 3 race, and is now tied for the longest serving commissioner in Washington.
The auditor’s office finalized results for the Nov. 8 Whitman County general election last Tuesday. Of 22,979 registered voters, 15,815 ballots were counted and voter turnout was at 68.8%, according to the Whitman County Auditor’s website.
Largent, 63, will serve a fifth term on the Whitman County Commission after winning the District 3 seat during the election. It was shaping up to be a tight run between Largent and his opponent, but he stayed ahead in the polls during every count. Largent won with 8,609 votes, or 56%, against opponent John-Mark Mahnkey, who had 6,683 votes, or 44%.
“It feels good to win,” Largent said. “It was a little bit unexpected for me to run this time, but I really liked doing what I’m doing. The people here in the courthouse, colleagues and the relationships I’ve built with the Washington State Association of Counties, I’m happy to continue to build on for a few more years.”
In an interview, Largent said he is now tied with a commissioner from Grant County as one of the longest serving commissioners in Washington. He added he will use his experience to help train new commissioners in Olympia this month.
“I still remember quite clearly being the new guy and feeling like the new guy for many, many years,” Largent said. “And to find yourself one of the two longest serving is sobering, to say the least.”
Though Largent has been a commissioner for 16 years, he said he’s never been a commissioner during periods of high inflation. Largent said his priorities during this term are addressing the rate of inflation, retaining and recruiting employees for jobs and continuing to make Whitman County a good place to work.
Inflation is currently around 9% in the county, property tax is limited to 1% annually and revenues are not increasing at the inflation rate, he said, and this rate of inflation is not going to be sustainable for county budgets.
Largent said it’s becoming difficult for counties across the state and nation to retain and recruit employees. The Commission will have to look hard at salary levels countywide to remain competitive and continue to deliver services people expect. To continue to make Whitman County a good place to work, employees must be compensating adequately so they’ll want to stay and recruit others for open positions, Largent said.
Now that the election is over, Largent said he’d like to thank his wife, who gave him permission to run one more time.
“I’d also like to thank all the people here in the courthouse who had the confidence in me to run again and I would really like to thank my colleagues.”
He said he’d also like to thank his opponent and said Mahnkey was an “absolute gentleman” during the campaign. Largent said he appreciated Mahnkey and his wife’s kind interactions during the race and thought he did an honorable job.
Largent wasn’t the only one celebrating his victory — Pullman Regional Hospital would also like to share its thanks.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxpayer bond passed with 5,657 votes in favor, or 76%, to 1,768 votes opposed, or 24%, according to the finalized election results.
“We are so grateful to the Pullman community for their partnership and support. Thank you Pullman!” PRH CEO Matt Forge stated in an email. “Now, it is our responsibility to carry out this very necessary plan for growth and continue providing extraordinary care. Passing Prop 1 means we can take that crucial next step to provide even better access to premier healthcare.”
The hospital’s $27.5 million taxpayer bond will fund improvements within the institution, contributing to an estimated $45 million expansion and remodeling project. Along with the bond, $10 million will come from the hospital’s financing and $7.5 million will come from philanthropy and grants. The measure will expand existing space for emergency, surgical, imaging, laboratory and other therapeutic services, as well as create new inpatient and outpatient medical facilities.
The hospital’s general obligation bond of $27.5 million will mature in 30 years. Property owners are estimated to pay $76 per $100,000 in assessed value for this levy, and monthly taxes are to increase around $19 per $300,000 in assessed home value. Tax exemptions may be available for some property owners.
“Thank you, Pullman, for the incredible support,” stated orthopedic surgeon Ed Tingstad. “We can continue to serve this community, today and into the future, because of your generosity and trust.”
All city levies included in the Nov. 8 Whitman County general election have also passed.
To view complete election results, including many rural levies, visit bit.ly/3zZPPTP.