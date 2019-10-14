Latah AARP will host a Moscow City Council Candidate Forum noon-1:30 p.m. Friday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
The forum will begin with an introduction of candidates and opening statements, followed by a Question-and-Answer session.
This will be followed by a Question & Answer session. The Forum will conclude with closing statements at 1:15 and adjourn at 1:30 p.m. There will an opportunity for attendees to submit questions in writing to candidates that will be asked from the podium.
Latah AARP will meet for lunch and a short business meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $14, and includes ham, rice, vegetables and dessert. Reservations must be made by noon Tuesday at (208) 882-6069.
The meeting and forum are open to the public.