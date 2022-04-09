Latah County has added eight cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days while Whitman County’s numbers still haven’t been updated in more than one month.
Latah County is now up to 6,683 total cases, though the rate has slowed to a trickle in recent weeks.
Whitman County has a total of 9,236 cases, but that figure hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of problems with the data system at the Washington State Department of Health. Whitman County’s public health website reports a low community level of cases.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District is planning a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic at its Lewiston office at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Adults 50 and older who got their first vaccine booster at least four months ago are now eligible for a second booster shot (which would be their fourth shot overall).
To arrange a booster shot, people may contact the facility where they received their first booster or schedule an appointment for Public Health’s clinic by going to bit.ly/3LLu39O. Those who need assistance may call Public Health at (208) 799-3100.
Those getting booster shots will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment, according to Public Health.
The Public Health office in Lewiston is located at 215 10th St.