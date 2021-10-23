Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Friday.
The latest cases include two people younger than 18, three people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, four people in their 40s, two people in their 50s and four people in their 60s.
There has been a total of 4,163 confirmed cases, 285 probable cases and 33 deaths related to COVID-19 in Latah County since the pandemic started.
Whitman County did not update its case count Friday. There have been 5,793 cases, 71 deaths and 211 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.