Latah County registered 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, which is the county’s largest weekly total since early March but still relatively low compared to the worst stretches of the pandemic.
The cases this past week were among two children between the ages of 5 and 12; five people 18 to 29; two people in their 30s; five in their 40s; one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No deaths were reported. Latah County hasn’t had a COVID-19 death reported since March 7.
Whitman County hasn’t updated its case total since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the Washington State Department of Health.
Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said Friday the county over the last several weeks “did not see a big spike in cases,” not even after Washington State University students returned from spring break. Skidmore said there have usually been about 10 to 20 new cases each week since early March.