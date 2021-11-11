Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were added to Latah County’s total on Wednesday.
Those cases include one person between ages 5 and 12, four people between ages 18 and 29, three people in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 4,315 confirmed cases, 308 probable cases and 37 total deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Whitman County on Wednesday reported seven new cases and no new deaths or hospitalizations.
There have been 5,978 cases, 81 deaths and 222 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.