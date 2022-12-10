Latah County added 18 new infections of COVID-19 this week, according to numbers provided by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Also this week, Whitman County Public Health stopped providing updated COVID-19 statistics on its website. The county website now directs traffic to the Washington State Department of Health dashboard, where numbers for all counties in the state are available.
Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said the change was made because it’s a “different phase now” of the pandemic.
“I think it’s still important to monitor and keep surveillance on those numbers, but the state dashboard does that pretty well,” he said. “Creating the numbers and keeping the website up to date was a load to take on for my staff. We’re moving more toward the normal things that public health does.”
Whitman County’s total number of cases over the past two-plus years is 9,899, but that number doesn’t included cases discovered with home tests. And at this point, some people go directly to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19, rather than testing, when symptoms appear, Skidmore said.
Whitman County’s case total for this week wasn’t available because of the change in reporting.