Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County since Friday.
The latest cases include three people younger than 18, seven people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, five people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.
There have been 4,256 confirmed cases, 303 probable cases and 36 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic started.
Whitman County reported four new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in the region.
There have been 5,890 cases, 79 deaths and 219 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.