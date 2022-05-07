Latah County has added 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, according to numbers posted Friday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The new cases include one person who is 4 or younger; two who are between ages 5 and 12; one who is between ages 13 and 17; three who are between ages 18 and 29; three in their 30s; three in their 40s; six in their 50s; four in their 60s; two in their 70s; three in their 80s; and one in their 90s.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data issues with the Washington State Department of Health.