Latah County added 39 cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, according to numbers posted Friday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
Whitman County didn’t update its numbers this week.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported on the Palouse since early March, though two deaths were reported in Nez Perce County this week. The people who died were a man in his 90s and a woman in her 100s.
Asotin County also reported a death this week, a women between the ages of 50 and 60.