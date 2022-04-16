COVID-19 activity remains minimal on the Palouse, with Latah County reporting four new cases over the last seven days.
Whitman County’s case numbers haven’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the state level. But Whitman County’s public health website does report a “low” community level of cases.
During the more than two years of the pandemic, Latah County has reported 6,128 confirmed cases, 559 probably cases and 48 deaths. No deaths have been reported since March 7.
Whitman County’s numbers, which haven’t been updated in more than six weeks, remain at 9,236 cases and 90 deaths.