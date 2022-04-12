Latah County has added one new case of COVID-19 since Friday, according to numbers posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The new case is in a man in his 30s. Latah County has recorded a total of 6,125 confirmed cases and 559 probable cases.
Whitman County’s case numbers haven’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of problems with the data system at the Washington State Department of Health. The county health department’s website reports the virus level in the community as “low.”