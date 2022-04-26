Latah County added a single case of COVID-19 since Friday, according to numbers posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The new case was detected in a man in his 50s. That infection brings Latah County’s overall total to 6,145 confirmed cases, along with 559 probable cases and 48 deaths.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data problems at the Washington State Department of Health. Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said last week the county has seen about 10 to 20 new cases each week since early March.