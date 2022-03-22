Latah County added two cases of COVID-19 since Friday, it was announced Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
Those cases were in a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. Latah County now has a total of 6,110 confirmed cases, 557 probable cases and 48 deaths.
Only one other new cases was reported Monday in the North Central District, as the slowdown in COVID-19 cases continues.
Whitman County’s total number of case remains at 9,236. The county’s total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of technical issues with the Washington State Department of Health’s data system.