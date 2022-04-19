Latah County adds two virus cases

Latah County has added two cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to numbers posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The new cases were both among males, one between the ages of 5 and 12 and one in his 30s.
Latah County has a total of 6,130 confirmed cases, 449 probably cases and 48 deaths during the two-plus years since the virus first arrived in the area.
Whitman County has a total of 9,236 cases, but that total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the Washington State Department of Health.