Latah County will levy about $495,000 more in property taxes next year than this year, but the amount taxpayers pay per $100,000 of taxable valuation will actually decrease.
On Monday, Latah County commissioners approved a $20,571,178 fiscal 2020 budget, which starts Oct. 1. The total budget is $801,726 more than the current budget, which ends Sept. 30.
Taxpayers paid $10,070,051 this year, and commissioners budgeted $10,564,693 to be levied next year. Property owners are expected to pay $406.13 per $100,000 of taxable valuation, which is $15.31 less than fiscal 2019 and the lowest in at least five years.
Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg told the commissioners Monday during her budget presentation the $495,000 property tax budget increase comes from a 3-percent allowable property tax increase, which the commissioners approved for the fourth straight year, plus new construction values. A larger tax base contributed to the decreased levy rate, resulting in lower taxes due per $100,000 of taxable valuation.
“If the state would fund the schools with what they should be funding them, we wouldn’t have to be raising our property taxes,” Commissioner Dave McGraw said. “I take that to say that the legislators feel they need to protect citizens from us evil county commissioners, city council members and us evil school board members.”
He said Latah County is extremely frugal with residents’ tax dollars.
“We don’t spend willy-nilly in Latah County,” McGraw said. “We wash our plastic forks in the lunchroom.”
The budget also includes a 3-percent salary or hourly rate increase for all employees and elected officials. Employees and elected officials received a 4-percent increase each fiscal year from 2014 to this year. They received no increase from 2010 to 2013.
Although the 3-percent raise will be less than in previous years, Commissioner Kathie LaFortune said job satisfaction does not just include a high salary, but high-quality equipment and tools at employees’ disposal. For example, she said the budget includes swapping out sheriff’s office vehicles with high mileage for $200,000 in newer vehicles.
The commissioners also budgeted for two new employees — a bailiff and probation officer.
“Our employees have been and will always be our most important resource in Latah County,” Westberg said.
The $8,525,196 Justice budget will once again be the county’s largest expenditure. Westberg said the Justice budget covers the sheriff’s office, prosecuting attorney office, court clerks and youth and adult probation and includes twice as many employees as other offices.
To fund Medicaid expansion, Westberg said the state Legislature has proposed possibly looking to the counties for assistance.
She said she will be strongly opposing the proposed tax shift.
“I see it as an infringement on our good will to take these funds and send them to the state, where they can fund Medicaid expansion in various other ways,” Westberg said.
Like McGraw, Lamar also said he is frustrated with the state Legislature, specifically how he said the Legislature has proposed pushing funding for the voter-approved Medicaid expansion initiative onto counties.
He said the state leaders should be able to figure out a way to fund it at the state level.
Six people spoke during the public hearing portion of the budget discussion Monday, and all of them focused their attention on a $2,500 budget item that would help fund a state-employed trapper, whose job includes monitoring and potentially killing coyotes, wolves and other animals that endanger farm animals.
Three residents spoke in favor of continuing the $2,500 contribution and three spoke against the funding. The residents’ main argument for the funding was to protect their animals, and the arguments against the funding claimed the state is operating under an outdated management plan and that the money does not help Latah County residents.
The commissioners ultimately approved the $2,500 appropriation with the rest of the budget.
LaFortune said she would like to review the matter further before levying the $2,500 to the state.
McGraw said Latah County is one of 10 northern counties that contribute funding to the employee, whose coverage area spans from the Canadian border to Riggins.
