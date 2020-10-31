As Latah County shatters early voting records in the region, local elections officials are asking those who have not yet sent their mail-in ballots to hand-deliver them to county drop boxes in order to be absolutely sure they arrive in time to be counted.
“We would prefer, if possible, for people to bring them to our drop boxes,” Latah County Election Director Jennifer Henrichs said. “We just don’t want them to get stuck in the mail, especially when we have to get them in by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count them.”
Henrichs said she was told by local postal officials that Latah County ballots that arrive at the Moscow post office are being sorted out of general circulation and placed directly in the city’s post office box to save time. While local postal workers are working diligently, she said with a hard election night cutoff for ballots to be counted, it is wise for voters to err on the side of caution.
Henrichs said just between mail-in ballots and early in-person voting, more than 40 percent of the county’s roughly 25,000 registered voters have already cast their vote — easily shattering early voting records in the region. She said in 2016’s presidential election, between 5,000 and 6,000 ballots were returned before election day — which includes mail-in ballots and those cast through early in-person voting.
“So far, we have received 9,966 ballots through the mailing ballot system, absentee system, and we’ve had 2,200 or so people come through for early voting,” she said. “We’re pushing the 12,000 mark pretty hard — we’ve had quite a few people.”
Even with record early turnout, Henrichs said she expects the polls on election day to be busy. She said those voting in person Tuesday should be prepared for long lines and remember to wear masks, practice social distancing and to above all be patient. She said it would also help if they have identification ready or be prepared to sign an affidavit affirming their residency.
She warned that those who requested and received a mail-in ballot but changed their minds and are planning to vote in person should be prepared for additional steps to be taken to ensure their vote will be valid. Hinrichs said there will be a table set up at Moscow voting locations that will be prepared to deal with this scenario specifically, but poll workers outside of Moscow will need to call elections officials as each case arises.
“At this time, we are planning on having a table set up specifically to help those individuals at the fairgrounds,” Hinrichs said. “The worker at the table will be in direct contact with our office so that we can properly spoil the (mail-in) ballot and provide the voter with a letter letting the poll workers know that they can let the voter cast a ballot in their precinct.”
Hinrichs said these voters may also bring in their unfilled mail-in ballot to hand to poll workers instead of a letter, however filled absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling locations. She said they may also visit the courthouse before election day to have their record updated and to receive a letter giving the green light for them to vote in person.
County officials are urging residents to consider voting with their mail-in ballot, if they received one, to avoid the procedural headache and cut down on wait times.
Polls open 8 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m. that evening. Ballots must be received by the time polling locations close in order to be valid.
