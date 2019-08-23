Idaho’s two-week candidate filing period begins Monday.
Anyone interested in running for office in Latah County can pick up a declaration of candidacy form from the Latah County elections office. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
The following Latah County offices — including the names of the incumbents, who may or may not seek reelection — are up for grabs this year. Unless otherwise noted, all positions have four-year terms:
Moscow — City Council: Jim Boland, Kathryn Bonzo, Anne Zabala
Bovill — Mayor: Vacant; City Council: Rex Cromer, Diane Holt, vacant
Deary — Mayor: John Henderson; City Council: Chris House, Christy Sanderson
Genesee — City Council: Ryan Banks, Nyla Roach
Juliaetta — Mayor: Richard Groseclose; City Council: Wendi Dodge, Vickie Witt; City Council (two-year term): Eric McDowell
Kendrick — Mayor (two-year term): Vacant; City Council: Sarah Miles, Paul Rush; City Council (two-year term): Denise Behler
Onaway — Mayor: Ellis Bryngelson; City Council: Marlinda Hendershott, Kenny Owens
Potlatch — Mayor: David Brown; City Council: Joan Bender, Charles Johnson
Troy — Mayor: Ken Whitney Jr.; City Council: Bill Abbott, Paul Groseclose