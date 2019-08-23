Idaho’s two-week candidate filing period begins Monday.

Anyone interested in running for office in Latah County can pick up a declaration of candidacy form from the Latah County elections office. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

The following Latah County offices — including the names of the incumbents, who may or may not seek reelection — are up for grabs this year. Unless otherwise noted, all positions have four-year terms:

Moscow — City Council: Jim Boland, Kathryn Bonzo, Anne Zabala

Bovill — Mayor: Vacant; City Council: Rex Cromer, Diane Holt, vacant

Deary — Mayor: John Henderson; City Council: Chris House, Christy Sanderson

Genesee — City Council: Ryan Banks, Nyla Roach

Juliaetta — Mayor: Richard Groseclose; City Council: Wendi Dodge, Vickie Witt; City Council (two-year term): Eric McDowell

Kendrick — Mayor (two-year term): Vacant; City Council: Sarah Miles, Paul Rush; City Council (two-year term): Denise Behler

Onaway — Mayor: Ellis Bryngelson; City Council: Marlinda Hendershott, Kenny Owens

Potlatch — Mayor: David Brown; City Council: Joan Bender, Charles Johnson

Troy — Mayor: Ken Whitney Jr.; City Council: Bill Abbott, Paul Groseclose

