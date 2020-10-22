Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg is reminding voters who requested and received an absentee ballot to use that ballot to vote.
Westberg said in an email that some voters have visited the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow to vote early, saying they changed their mind and did not want to use the absentee ballot they received.
“We can’t allow a voter to have two active ballots to vote, so our office is then required to spoil the ballot we mailed them, and re-issue a new ballot to the voter,” she said in the email. “This is a waste of time and resources of taxpayer dollars.”
Westberg said the county invested the postage, both to and from the voter, as well as the cost of another ballot. The ballot drop box in the courthouse parking lot is an option if voters are concerned about mailing the ballot back.
She said she does not want to run out of ballots on Election Day.
Westberg said absentee ballots are counted the same as in-person ballots. The county has had three all-mail precincts for many years and has never had problems issuing or counting those ballots. Voter turnout in those precincts are the highest in the county, she said.