Latah County now refers to the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day after the county commissioners signed a proclamation declaring such last week.
Moscow was the first city in Idaho to adopt Indigenous Peoples Day and Gov. Brad Little designated last year’s Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day. But the state returned to calling the second Monday in October Columbus Day.
Latah County’s proclamation says the county sits on the ancestral lands of the Nimiipuu and was an important crossroads for a number of regional tribes for generations. It says the county “promotes equality and justice for all people and opposes discrimination and injustice toward Indigenous Peoples.”
The proclamation says many historical injustices to Indigenous peoples continue and the county’s efforts to honor Indigenous people’s and everyone’s human rights are made in contemporary context.
“Indigenous Peoples Day shall be used to reflect upon ongoing resilience of Indigenous People on this land and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that Indigenous People add to Latah County,” the proclamation says.