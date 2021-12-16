The Latah County Commissioners on Wednesday committed to offering as much as $160,000 for the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal.
Commissioner Dave McGraw said the county will use most of the $166,000 it received from the sale of lots within the Alturas Technology Park in Moscow to pay for this contribution to the airport.
The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million, with $51 million coming from federal sources. Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is trying to raise $6.1 million from local partners.
The airport recently received pledges of $2 million each from the cities of Pullman and Moscow.
WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000.
The proposed 38,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by 2023. McGraw said this project is significant because the terminal is going to be used for decades by future generations.
“I think Latah County needs to be committed and on board,” he said.