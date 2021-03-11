The Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles no longer requires scheduled appointments and is operating with the use of a virtual waitlist, according to a Latah County Assessor news release.
The office and the waitlist service will be closed Wednesdays to allow time for staff to process title applications and mail-in, drop box and online registration renewals. Residents can visit the DMV using the waitlist service from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
To check in, use a smartphone camera to scan the QR code posted on the main entry door of the Latah County Annex building, 200 S. Almon St., Moscow, and enter the required information. There is also an option to join by text message. Instructions are posted and staff is available for assistance if needed.
Residents should remain on site and wait inside their vehicle after joining the waitlist. A text message alert will be sent when it is their turn in line. Scheduled appointment times are still available for those who have the need for one.
In an effort to reduce traffic in the building, the use of the mail-in, online or drop box services for unexpired registration renewals is strongly encouraged. Allow up to three weeks for delivery of mail-in or drop box renewals. The drop box is at the south end of the building.