The Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles office will be closed today for employee training. The office will not be answering any calls during this time but will answering calls again beginning Wednesday.
The office is closed to public access until further notice because of COVID-19 safety concerns. It is operating at reduced staff to take phone calls and hopes to offer limited access and necessary appointments soon.
The office strongly encourages registration renewals be processed by mailing a notice and payment by check or money order only, or dropping off at the drop-box at the Latah County Annex at 200 S Almon St. Ste 101, Moscow.