The Latah County Office of the Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen today with limited staffing after closing its location in Moscow last week because of COVID-19.
In a press release Friday, the DMV advised patrons with urgent needs to utilize DMV offices in other counties.
Latah County Assessor Rod Wakefield declined to say how many employees contracted the virus, but said at least three staff members were tested on Monday. Enough results came back negative for the office to reopen.
“We can only hope it was an isolated incident,” Wakefield said.
The office will be closed Thursday until 1 p.m. for training, but will otherwise be open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In January, the Daily News reported the DMV was overwhelmed by phone calls and emails from customers. The office implemented a virtual waitlist later in March, but Wakefield said it’s only used when there’s a high volume of customers.
DMV transactions can be processed online, by mail or by drop box, which is at the south end of the Latah County Annex building, 200 S. Almon St., Moscow.
“Most transactions can be taken care of there,” Wakefield said.
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles provides online registration for new vehicles on its website. Residents who recently purchased a vehicle from an Idaho dealership qualify for the service.
